Party Before Prison? Chris Soules Heading To NYC During Fashion Week Before Trial

Chris Soules is heading to court in January for his fatal hit-and-run trial – and in the meantime he’s going to the Big Apple! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive documents that reveal the former star of The Bachelor has requested permission to travel to New York City.

“As a condition of Pretrial Release, Mr. Soules is prohibited from leaving the State of Iowa without written consent from the Court,” court papers obtained from Iowa District Court read. “Mr. Soules seeks the Court’s permission for a trip to New York City, New York, from September 7, 2017 through September 11, 2017.”

His legal team insisted that because he has maintained regular contact with his supervising probation officer, there should be no issues with him traveling out-of-state.

The court granted his request to travel.

Although the request does not explain why he is traveling to New York City, it does fall during Fashion Week, which is from September 7 to September 13.

Soules, 35, was arrested on April 24 when he rear-ended the tractor of Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher was thrown into a ditch and died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death.

Alcoholic beverages and containers were found at the scene. He was caught on camera purchasing alcohol prior to the crash.

He entered a plea of not guilty on May 16.

Soules is expected to appear in court for the first day of his jury trial on January 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

“The matter is expected to last four to five days,” the court papers read. “An initial pretrial conference will take place on November 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. A final pretrial conference will take place on January 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.”

