Paris Jackson’s Baby Brother Blanket Running Wild In L.A. Mansion

Paris Jackson is worried sick for baby brother Blanket, sources say —

because he’s home alone in the sprawling Jackson estate!

The 15-year-old youngest child of Michael Jackson has been essentially guardian­-less

at the Calabasas, Calif., compound in recent months while his guardian

and grandma, Katherine, has been in London and L.A.

His other guardian, cousin Tito Joe, is nowhere to be found, according to reports.

He’s supposed to be sharing supervising duties with his wife, Frances,

but Paris is worried about Blanket’s separation from immediate relatives.

While Paris may be concerned, she hasn’t exactly rushed to her brother’s side.

Instead, she’s spent time in New York and Paris in recent weeks.

And as Radar recently reported, she’s also been looking for lesbian love on an exclusive dating app!