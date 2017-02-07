Paris Jackson Turns To Druggie Godfather Macaulay Culkin After Split

Paris Jackson’s sudden split from bad-boy rocker ex, Michael Snoddy, has sent the 18-year-old blonde-bombshell into a tailspin and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that, to make matters worse, she has turned to her druggie Godfather, Macaulay Culkin, for help!

As Radar reported, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s troubled daughter, ended her year-long relationship with Snoddy, 27, during a romantic getaway-gone-wrong in Paris, France.

“Paris sent Michael packing, literally! She was trying to focus on her first serious modeling gig with Chanel, and he was hanging around like a bad smell, getting jealous of the men on the shoot with her,” a source close to the Jackson clan told Radar.

But while many Jackson family members are glad to see Snoddy go, the source said that there are others that have an entirely different concern now – that Paris is now relying on godfather Culkin, who battled for years against a deadly opiate addiction!

“The biggest concern isn’t her heartbreak right now, it’s whether Paris has the strength to stay sober with the temptations around her,” the insider told Radar.

Late last month, the bright-eyed aspiring actress/model admitted in a shocking interview with Rolling Stone magazine that she had tried to commit suicide “multiple times” after being sexually assaulted at the age of 14.

And although Paris is reportedly clinging on to sobriety by attending A.A. meetings, the insider said that her relationship with Culkin – who reportedly used to spend up to $6,000 a month on heroin and oxycodone – could turn deadly! (Culkin has always vehemently denied any addiction issues.)

“Mac has had his share of trouble with drugs,” the source claimed, adding, “It’s just one step away from disaster!”

