Panic & Heartbreak! Frantic 9-1-1 Call For Debbie Reynolds Revealed

Debbie Reynolds‘s family made a desperate phone call to 9-1-1 begging for help for the ailing actress just one day after her beloved daughter passed away.

Carrie Fisher‘s mom, 84, was in her bedroom when the medical emergency occurred, according to the audio obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The man on the phone told the operator that they needed an ambulance to come to her Beverly Hills home.

Redacted due to medical privacy issues, the haunting call reveals that the operator asked the man call if Reynolds’ “chest was rising and falling normally, correct?”

The man making the call told the operator Todd Fisher was with his mom but that he was in another room. The call was disconnected in the middle of the conversation when the man was instructed to return to the room where Reynolds was lying.

As Radar exclusively reported, Reynolds and Carrie will be buried together in Los Angeles.

