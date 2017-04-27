Pam Anderson: Love Sick Over WikiLeaks Prisoner Julian Assange

Former “Baywatch” bombshell Pam Anderson is giving up Hollywood for a locked-up life

with WikiLeaks whistle-blower Julian Assange!

Pam’s relationship with the internet bad ass began six months ago when she delivered organic meals to his London lair.

“He’s one of my favorite people. I love him,” the sexpot gushed.

“He’s a good person who cares about the world. He is a kind and deeply empathetic person.

He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful. He’s a good man.”

The Aussie-born WikiLeaks founder went into hiding in 2012 following rape accusations in Sweden.

But that hasn’t stopped Pam from flying to his side!

“We talk about the world,” sighed the smitten actress-turned-animal rights activist.

“Pam is lovesick over Julian. It’s like she’s lost her mind!” dished a snitch.

“She’s fully prepared to ditch Hollywood to live as a virtual prisoner with him in England!”