Secret’s Out!

Oprah’s Estranged Father May Be Ready To Tell All

Could truth come out in his shocking memoir?

Oprah Winfrey’s father is writing a bombshell memoir that could be a must-read for fans of the talk show queen!

Vernon Winfrey’s tale could include revelations about his daughter’s weight.

“In private, Vernon talks about the REAL Oprah, as he knows her,” a source claimed.

“Now he’s ready to lift the lid on the real story behind the family’s public image!” The source claimed.

Friends claimed Vernon, who incredibly still works as a barber in Nashville, Tenn.,

has talked about how Oprah has used her weight-loss battle as a cash machine,

raking in the dough while claiming to be an inspiration to others.

He notes the notorious “yo-yo” dieter faced a bitter backlash when she bought a stake in Weight Watchers and publicly touted its program.

His comments, observers said, could echo those of one internet poster who wrote:

“She’s reinvented herself every five years — fat to thin to fat. It has made her millions.”

