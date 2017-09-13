Can’t Let Go! Olivia Munn Still Obsessed With Aaron Rodgers After Nasty Split

Desperate Olivia Munn is still hanging on to hope that she and ex Aaron Rodgers will get back together after their nasty split five months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Sources close to the situation tell Radar Munn, 37, refuses to accept her split from Rodgers, 33, even though he’s long since put their romance behind him.

“She keeps telling her friends they’re on a break and not yet fully split up. To hear her side of things, they’ve cooled things for the summer, are free to date other people for now but will re-assess where they’re at come the fall,” in snitch spills.

PHOTOS: Sean Penn & Charlize Theron Face Each Other For First Time After Awkward Breakup

No matter how many hints the pro NFL player drops, the actress just can’t seem to get a grasp on the reality of the situation. “It’s pretty desperate; she’s basically stuck her head in the sand and refused to face reality whereas Aaron’s very clearly telling people it’s done for good.”

“One thing Olivia’s not short of is confidence,” the insider notes. “She’s convinced Aaron WILL want her back soon enough.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.