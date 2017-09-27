O.J. Set To Squeeze Out Of The Slammer As Early As Monday!

The Juice could be loose as soon as Monday!

According to reports, a plan being finalized by Nevada officials could see O.J. Simpson released on parole next week.

Simpson, 70, was granted parole back in July. At the time, his parole was set to begin on Sunday, Oct. 1. But because state probation officials don’t handle releases on weekends, Simpson could remain locked up an extra day.

The former NFL great has spent the past nine years behind bars, after his 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions, following a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Once released, he will be supervised by the state Division of Parole and Probation.

