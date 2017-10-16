‘Nutty’ O.J. Simpson Plans To Go After NFL Cash For Concussions Suffered During Career

O.J. Simpson wants to cash-in on his violent behavior by filing a claim to grab a chunk of the NFL’s billion-dollar concussion settlement, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“The Juice,” who just finished serving nine years in a Nevada prison for a botched Las Vegas armed robbery, plans to say he has a couple of screws loose after 10 head-bashing years as a NFL running back.

“If anyone has CTE, it’s O.J. Simpson!” a source told Radar of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. “It’s the only way you can explain his strange behavior that began in 1994.”

PHOTOS: O.J.’s (NSFW) Trail Of Destruction: Simpson ‘Meth’ Addicted Ex In Sex Tape Bombshell

That’s the year Simpson, 70, was accused of butchering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman but was found not guilty during the ensuing sensational “trial of the century.”

Thousands of former NFL players who suffer from CTE and other brain related diseases, like Alzheimer and dementia, are each expected to receive up to $5 million payouts, according the historic settlement.

Even famed Dr. Bennet Omalu, who discovered CTE in football players and inspired the movie Concussion, starring Will Smith, said he was willing to “bet [his] medical license” that Simpson suffers from the disease. Omalu has not treated the former football player.

“When I met him in 1999 he was already acting nutty,” the source told Radar. “And he got stranger and stranger as the years went by. The murder was just the tip of the iceberg.”

PHOTOS: Twisted Love: O.J. Simpson’s Ex Is A Homeless Meth-Head Hooker!

“He would have angry outburst, he was moody, impulsive and he was already suffering from memory loss ,” the source added. “I kinda stopped hanging out with him in 2007 because he was getting too weird.”

In 2007, Simpson infamously broke into a Las Vegas hotel room and at gunpoint took sports memorabilia he thought belong to him, resulting in the fallen football star getting tossed behind bars until recently.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.