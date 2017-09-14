O.J. Simpson’s Ex Mistress Tawny Kitaen Chops Off Botched Boobs After 7 Implants!

Pin-up girl Tawny Kitaen won a booby prize for cheating with married O.J. Simpson, but now she’s making a clean breast of things — having her implants cut out and going all natural!

Bachelor Party beauty Tawny, now 56, hooked up with the disgraced football felon in the ’80s — while his wife, Nicole, was pregnant with daughter Sydney, now 31.

The Juice was so brazen he even once stashed curvy Tawny in the same hotel where he was staying with his wife — so he could shuttle between his ladyloves!

Simpson, 70, who was notoriously acquitted in the brutal slaying of Nicole in 1994, is set to be released from jail on parole after serving nine years for armed robbery in Nevada.

O.J.’s glory days are long gone — and so are Tawny’s! The fading femme fatale is set to ditch some of the assets that attracted not only Simpson, but Whitesnake rocker David Coverdale, who she wed in 1989 and divorced two years later.

The actress had SIX breast-implant operations and complains they’re now “down to the bottom of my rib cage.”

“The fifth and sixth operations are where it all started going wrong,” she admits. “The doctors took the liberty of putting in the size they felt was going to suit me.”

Tawny eventually wanted to be implant-free and regrets messing with her natural beauty.

“It must have been something inside myself when I wasn’t feeling secure enough about myself and thought this will take care of the problem,” she confesses.

