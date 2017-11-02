NYC Shooter Charged With Federal Terrorism Offenses After Trump Says ‘Death Penalty!’

The Uzbek suspect who was accused of killing eight people and injuring 15 in NYC this Tuesday, has been charged with federal terrorism offenses, hours after President Donald Trump, 71, said he should be executed!

After crashing a rented truck into a crowd of people and opening fire in lower Manhattan, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, was shot in the abdomen by a police officer and taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Once he woke up, he was interviewed by authorities, and allegedly said he was “pleased” with his actions and was inspired by ISIS attack videos.

According to US attorney Joon H. Kim, Saipov has been charged with violence and destruction of motor vehicles, as well as with providing material support to ISIS.

“NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” tweeted Donald Trump Wednesday night.

According to CNN, a criminal complaint states that the shooter conducted the brutal attack “to inflict maximum damage against civilians.” He also reportedly chose to do it on Halloween “because he believed there would be more civilians on the street for the holiday.”

Investigators claimed they found 90 videos and almost 4,000 photographs of ISIS-related propaganda in the suspect’s phone after the incident.

