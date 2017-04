Kim Warns Kris, Daughter North Is NOT A Money-Maker - For Now

Mama bear Kim Kardashian is protecting young daughter North West

telling mother and manager Kris Jenner to back off!

“Kim wants North to have a different life than hers. She doesn’t want her to be a reality star unless she wants to,

and has told her mother, Kris, that it’s way too early to talk about managers,” a snitch told Radar.

“Kris is a brilliant businesswoman and knows there’s a lot of money to be made with children,

but she is respecting Kim’s wishes — for now!”