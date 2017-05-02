DOOMSDAY! Judge Orders ‘Rehab Addict’ Nicole To Finish Latest Project By Deadline

Nicole Curtis must rush to complete the renovations on her latest project if she wants to keep it, RadarOnline.com has learned!

A judge has ruled that the Rehab Addict star has until Oct. 15 to complete work on her infamous “$2 home,” or she must give it back to the city of Minneapolis. As Radar previously reported, the city sued Curtis after she “failed to redevelop the property” as she promised — and failed to pay her taxes, too!

The home improvement guru owes two years’ worth of taxes on the property.

Curtis, 40, hasn’t revealed how she plans to complete the renovations yet, but she put an ad on Facebook for carpenters. She previously bought it for just $2, as the name suggests.

Meanwhile, her custody battle with baby daddy Shane Maguire continues to rage on, as he claims she is still denying him time with their son Harper, 2.

