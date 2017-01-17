EXCLUSIVE

‘Rehab Addict’ Fail! Nicole In Jeopardy Of Losing Fixer Upper After Neighborhood Complaints

Curtis owes two years' worth taxes on the Minneapolis home.

By
Posted on

Nicole Curtis is in danger of losing her latest home renovation project, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Curtis, 40, purchased the home at 1522 Hillside Ave. under Detroit Renovations LLC. A local news outlet reported that she purchased the home in November 2012 for just $2 — under the condition that she began repairing the home within a year.

PHOTOS: Split? Troubled Hayden Panettiere Spotted For First Time Since Rehab — Sans Ring!

She did not complete the necessary renovations by July 2016, much to the neighbor’s frustrations — and also declined to give the county appropriate updates as agreed upon either, according to the local news outlet.

Instead, she hosted a fundraiser for her friend with cancer at the dilapidated home over the summer.

Now, Curtis could be in trouble with Hennepin County as well — as a court clerk exclusively told Radar that she owes $905.48 on the property in taxes from 2015 and 2016. If she does not pay by February 1, she will be charged more interest.

PHOTOS: Stars Who Have Been To Rehab

The clerk confirmed that the Rehab Addict star should have paid a total of $1,422.30, but only coughed up a measly $768.04 on August 17, 2015.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments