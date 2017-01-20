Bad Mom! Nicole Curtis Defies Order In Custody Case

Nicole Curtis finally complied with a court order — but did it on her own terms!

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the latest order filed in the custody case over her son Harper, and can reveal that she obtained a fraudulent passport for her son!

Harper’s name was changed from Harper Wolfgang Louis Curtis to Harper Louis Wolfgang Curtis Maguire per a court order on July 25, 2016, but his passport was issued to his prior name.

Curtis, 40, made the bold move weeks after her request to travel with Shane Maguire and Harper to New Zealand was denied. She tried to stagnate obtaining Harper’s passport as a result, but was unsuccessful.

Per court documents, Harper and his father will be in New Zealand from January 24 to January 31.

The Rehab Addict star’s custody battle has turned extremely bitter in recent months, with Maguire, 52, even requesting that Curtis undergo a psychological evaluation. The judge in their case denied the request in her recent order.

