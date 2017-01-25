Nicole’s Heartbreak! Curtis Tells All On Custody Battle Nightmare

Nicole Curtis‘ bitter custody battle has taken a toll on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The mom-of-two posted a rant on Facebook as she was forced to drop off Harper, 1, with his dad. As Radar reported, the boys are traveling to New Zealand together for ten days. Curtis argued that she should be allowed to attend the trip, but was denied her request.

“I had to put my sick baby in a car, then on a plane, then back in a car, then leave my baby,” she wrote. “My nursing, not yet speaking-has no way to understand why they are being separated from their primary care person, baby. Not by choice, but by the stroke of a pen of a system that treats children as they would a car, a house, a checking account-possessions.”

“When people ask me how I get through this (which right now is 10 days)- particularly, my fellow mommy and daddy friends with children the same age, I tell them I just have to focus on good things, good thoughts, good energy and accept that from others I interact with,” she continued.

“If you see me over the next week -I thank you from the bottom of my heart for not judging why I don’t have a little one strapped to me-why I”m working 24/7 when I should be at home being mommy or why I might be having a glass of wine with my friends—I would given my choice be with my little one,” she concluded, adding that “our family court system needs an overhaul -and that there needs to be panels of pediatricians and child psychologists rather than people that have zero experience or understanding of children’s mental health making decisions.”

Curtis, 40, has been battling with Shane Maguire, 52, for custody since Harper’s birth in 2015. She was also engulfed in a 18-year custody battle over her older son, Ethan.

