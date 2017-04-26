‘Rehab Addict’ Nicole Curtis’ Custody Battle EXPLODES As Ex Slams Her Parenting

Nicole Curtis’ baby daddy claims she’s still up to her bad mom behavior, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Shane Maguire said that the Rehab Addict star is still refusing to obey their court mandated parenting time schedule — but still has time to slam him on Facebook.

Maguire, 52, reported in explosive Oakland County, Michigan court documents obtained by Radar that Curtis, 40, sent him nasty text messages claiming that Harper, 2, was too sick to fly from Minnesota to Michigan.

“FYI – he’s still sick and his schedule is off as you didn’t care to keep him closer to his home time zone,” one text on Feb. 10 read.

“It is NOT best for him to be on a plane when he doesn’t need to be,” she continued in a second text. “I have cancelled ALL my work engagements as he is sick.”

“You can easily pop on a plane today tomorrow or any day you choose to come play with him – YOU DON’T – YOU NEVER HAVE,” she hurled in a third text. “Instead you insist that a sick baby gets uprooted for your convenience [sic].”

Then, she claimed that Harper was “a coughing hot mess” on Feb. 15, and asked Maguire to “reconsider” taking their son away from her. But, he refused and “upon arrival in Michigan, [he] discovered that Harper was not sick.”

Curtis refused to fly Harper to Maguire on March 2 as well, citing an upper respiratory infection. Maguire asked her for a doctor’s note — and received one that only stated that he “has a slight fever and rest is recommended until he’s a little better.” The pediatrician gave his blessing for Harper to fly.

Finally, he claimed that when the told Curtis he booked his flight to get Harper, she responded that she decided to take their son to Atlanta instead. Maguire was forced to change his plans to see his son, even though he did not agree to share his parenting time with her at a local aquarium as she planned.

Maguire claimed that Curtis wasn’t required to be in Atlanta for her obligation until the day after she gave Harper to him, and only made him travel because she didn’t want Harper to go to Minnesota.

“Harper has not been to his Minneapolis home — his father’s home — and Harper has not seen his older brother Levi since February,” he claimed. “[Curtis] has made it very clear that she does not like [Maguire’s son] Levi, and is doing everything in her power to prevent Harper from spending time in his Minneapolis home and forming a bond with his brother.”

“If [Curtis] did not want a young child to be on an airplane, she should not have moved from Minnesota to Michigan just days before the birth of Harper,” he slammed before pleading with the judge to give him 10 extra days in Minneapolis with his son.

Maguire then asked the court to prohibit Curtis from talking about him on social media, as her claims about his parenting are “false,” and asked that she pay all of his attorney’s fees in regards to their fight over Harper’s passport.

“After causing [Maguire] to incur needless attorney fees and significant undue stress over the possibility of missing the long-planned family trip due to Harper not having a passport, [Maguire] learned that [Curtis] obtained Harper’s passport nearly six months earlier, yet never disclosed this information to Plaintiff or to this Court,” he said.

As Radar previously reported, Dave Coulier’s ex and Maguire have been fighting over Harper since 2015.

Curtis was previously involved in a 15 year court battle over her older son, Ethan, 18.

