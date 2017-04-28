Nicole Curtis’ Baby Daddy SLAMS ‘Rehab Addict’ Star Amid Bitter Custody Battle

Nicole Curtis’ baby daddy doesn’t want revenge against the Rehab Addict star — he just wants to see their son, Harper!

“Shane just wants a relationship with his child and doesn’t have a desire to take Nicole to court,” Shane Maguire‘s lawyers told E! News. “He thinks his son should have a relationship with both parents.”

“Nicole has denied Shane parenting time as recently as this past Tuesday night,” his lawyer added. “Nicole Curtis has been sanctioned by the court more than once for violating parenting time and for violating the judge and the courts orders.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Curtis, 40, and Maguire, 52, have been arguing over custody of their two-year-old son for over a year. Curtis has defied court orders giving Maguire time with Harper over five times.

As a result, Maguire claims Harper hasn’t seen his older brother Levi, or even been in Maguire’s home since February.

Most recently, Maguire asked the Oakland, Michigan, court to order the reality star to stop insulting his parenting on Facebook, and to give him his scheduled parenting time.

A hearing has been set in the matter.

