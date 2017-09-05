‘Below Deck’ Star Nico Breaks Down Over Brother’s Tragic Death

Nico Scholly broke down while recalling the horrific details of his brother’s death to Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck, and RadarOnline.com has all the details on Tristen’s tragic passing.

Nico and Captain Lee were caught having a conversation about St. Maarten while aboard Valor, when the topic quickly turned to Tristen’s death.

“It was an unpleasant few months, yeah,” Nico said of his time in St. Maarten prior to filming the Bravo show. “Especially, you know, I have a lot going on with my family and everything.”

“I’m sorry for that buddy,” Captain Lee comforted his crewmember. ”

“Life gets crazy sometimes,” Nico shrugged.

PHOTOS: ‘Below Deck’ Emergency! Captain Lee Rosbach Rushed Into Surgery

“Last November unfortunately my 21-year-old brother little brother had fallen from a balcony and hit his head pretty good,” he explained in his confessional. “And unfortunately he passed away, and you know he was my best friend.”

“You think that you know, maybe you’re just dreaming, maybe this isn’t real,” he continued. “I still try to call his phone and he doesn’t pick up. He’s never going to.”

“It’s hard for me to just be here at all,” Nico, 24, said through tears. “It’s been a hard f**ng three months.”

Captain Lee, 67, later admitted he “couldn’t imagine what [Nico] went through” and “his heart went out to him.”

PHOTOS: ‘Below Deck’ Crew Kicks Back In St. Maarten During Filming

Watch The Video On RadarOnline

Radar exclusively reported that Tristen died after drunkenly falling from his brother’s apartment’s balcony following a concert. The apartment did not belong to Nico.

“A friend of the victim contacted [redacted] about an hour later and notified [redacted] that the victim had woken up and went outside on the back balcony to smoke a cigarette,” the police report obtained by Radar explained. “He fell from the third floor and landed in the alley.”

PHOTOS: Anton Yelchin Death Updates: No Will, Jeep Recalled & Parents Sue Chrysler

“It appears that that victim may have hit a dumpster before landing,” the report added. “No one had witnessed the fall and the victim’s friend that discovered the victim was not on scene when R/OS arrived.”

“It was determined that the victim had multiple skull fractures, blood on the brain, and his brain had shifted from the fall,” the report continued. “The victim also has a broken left arm.”

Nico set up a GoFundMe page in his brother’s honor shortly after his passing, and later created a foundation in his name to support organ donation.

Hope to see a lot of faces tomorrow at Nikos Redmill. The event starts at four. The raffles and auction will be over at 8 however the bands will continue! Let me know if you have any question #tristenscottfoundation #organdonor #belowdeck #nikosredmill #family #foundation #firstevent A post shared by Nico Scholly (@nico_scholly) on May 26, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.