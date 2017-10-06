Ashamed? Nick Lachey ‘Refuses’ To Go Shirtless For ‘DWTS’ Performance

Hunky singer Nick Lachey, 43, is refusing to get naked for Dancing With The Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal!

The hit show debuted its lowest ratings of all time this season, but it seems producers cannot count on Lachey to get them more viewers.

A source told Straight Shuter, “every contestant has been asked to wear less and less clothing, however, Nick Lachey simply refuses!”

“Nick is insisting on covering up,” added the source. He is “a very conservative guy.”

Lachey may have starred in various steamy shirtless beach scenes back in his boy band days with 98 Degrees, but he no longer has that toned body!

The talented husband of DWTS diva Vanessa Lachey, 36, has reportedly made it clear to producers that while he is fine with a few sparkles in his outfitz, he’d rather not flash any flesh.

