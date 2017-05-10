Nick Cannon Struggling To Win Back Mariah!

Songbird Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon have fallen back into each other’s arms —

and friends and family are hoping for an “I do” do-over!

“Nick never stopped loving Mariah.

He was jealous as hell when she started dating other guys,” a pal tattled to Radar.

“He didn’t want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it.

Now he’s doing everything he can to win back Mariah’s heart!”

Now the former “America’s Got Talent” host is spending every minute he can with Mariah

and 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan! “We’re a family. I see them every day,” he gushed.

An insider added: “Mariah definitely enjoys being with Nick again.

He knows exactly how she likes to be treated, and Mariah’s so much more together when Nick’s in her life.

“All their mutual pals are hoping they’ll make it this time.”