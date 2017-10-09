NFL Coach Resigns After Shocking Cocaine Video: ‘I Want To Apologize’

NFL Coach Chris Foerster, 55, resigns position at Miami Dolphins after shocking cocaine video is leaked!

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals,” wrote Foerster in a statement.

Wrote the Dolphins in their own statement: “We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

The apology came moments after Las Vegas-based model named Kijuana Nige took to Facebook to blast the Miami Dolphins by exposing a video Foerster snorting lines of cocaine before a meeting. The footage of the offensive line coach was taken inside the team’s offices and leaked in protest against the Dolphins.

This past Sunday, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross suddenly changed his mind about the NFL player protests, saying that he would no longer be allowing his players to kneel during the national anthem – a decision which did not go over well with many.

Wrote Foerster’s ex-girlfriend Nige after posting the cocaine video: “So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU??… if his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the [mud] face 1st.”

