More Women Accuse Harvey Weinstein Of Sick Sexual Assaults

Several more women have come forth with disturbing allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose list of possible victims now stretches as far back as the 1970s.

The New York Times reported today shocking new claims leveled at the fallen movie mogul, including rape and forced oral sex.

Hope Exiner d’Amore told the publication that in the 1970s she was in her 20s and got a job working for Weinstein at his Buffalo, New York-based concert promotion company Corky Productions.

Weinstein invited Exinder d’Amore, who was a film buff, to New York City under the guise that he would introduce her to people in the business.

However, she said, when they got to the Park Lane Hotel he told her there was a reservation mix-up with the reservation and she had to bunk with him.

“I gave him a look like that was ridiculous,” she recalled, adding she wasn’t worried at that point.

That all changed later in the evening, when allegedly Weinstein slipped into her bed completely nude.

“I told him no. I kept pushing him away. He just wouldn’t listen,” said Exinder d’Amore of the alleged rape, which included oral sex and intercourse. “He just forced himself on me.”

When the two returned to Buffalo, Weinstein tried to buy her gifts and ask her out, but she refused. She was then fired.

Exinder d’Amore, now 62, has largely remained silent about what happened — until now.

“This has haunted me my entire life,” she said.

Cynthia Burr, 62, claimed in The Times report that as an aspiring actress she suffered at the hands of Weinstein during the same period as Exiner d’Amore.

In Burr’s case, her agent arranged for her to meet Weinstein since the future film industry bigwig was on the rise at the time and could be a good connection.

During that life-altering meeting, she claims Weinstein attacked her in an elevator and forced her to have oral sex with him in a hallway.

“It was just him and me alone,” said Burr, who, like Weinstein, was in her 20s at the time. “I was fearful I didn’t have the wherewithal to get away. The way he forced me made me feel really bad about myself.”

Burr was hesitant to reveal her story, but she was able to pick up the pieces and build an acting career for herself.

“What are you going to do when you are a girl just trying to make it as an actress? Nobody would have believed me,” she said.

Another new Weinstein accuser, Ashley Matthau, was an aspiring dancer who landed a small part in Weinstein’s film project Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. The two met while she was in Puerto Rico for the project in 2004 and he came to the set.

According to Matthau, who was engaged at the time, Weinstein persistently asked her to come for a private meeting at his hotel. She refused but after a break from filming he told her to go and get into his car, telling her not to worry and that they were only going to discuss other projects.

In his room, Weinstein boasted how he had helped other actresses who had sex with him — and he could do the same for her.

Matthau refused.

“I kept telling him, ‘Stop, I’m engaged,’” she said.

Weinstein wouldn’t take no for an answer. Matthau claimed he pinned her down on his bed and masturbated.

“He kept saying: ‘It’s just a little cuddling. It’s not a problem. It’s not like we’re having sex.’”

Back home in Hollywood, Matthau enlisted powerhouse Hollywood attorney from Gloria Allred’s firm. But when she met with Weinstein’s lawyers, she said, they threatened to paint her in a bad light after they found out she had partied in the past at the Playboy mansion on several occasions.

Matthau, unlike the other new victims, signed a confidentiality agreement and Weinstein paid her over $100,000 to remain silent.

Despite the contract, Matthau has decided to speak out and risk Weinstein retaliating legally.

