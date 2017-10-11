Secret Hunt On For Jodi Arias’ Killer Accomplice!

Bombshell new revelations that Jodi Arias may have had an accomplice when she savagely slaughtered her ex-boyfriend have sparked a nationwide manhunt!

Law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com cops are quietly probing for the whereabouts of the man who may have helped the cold-blooded vixen butcher Travis Alexander on June 4, 2008.

“Authorities are trying to do this on the down-low so as not to spark a total media circus,” revealed the source.

“If the guy knew cops were looking for him, it would make finding him infinitely harder!”

The manhunt was sparked after an exhaustive investigation by Radar uncovered details of the possible accomplice’s role in Alexander’s brutal killing at his Mesa, Ariz., home.

The blockbuster was revealed by Arias’ one-time cellmate and closest confidante, Donavan Bering.

Arias, now 37, was arrested in July 2008, and imprisoned in the Maricopa County Jail, where she shared a cell with Bering, who was being held on felony arson charges.

“Jodi Arias had an accomplice when she killed Travis Alexander! We were cellmates for six months until I left, and we pretty much have been in contact every day after that,” Bering — who submitted to a polygraph exam to prove she was telling the truth — told Radar.

Officially, police said only that they are reviewing the information.

But the law enforcement source told Radar cops are quietly fanning out in search of the accomplice — who was last seen in 2013 in a Kansas City suburb, where he was arrested following a domestic violence complaint.

