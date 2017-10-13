Nene Leakes Fired From Xscape Hosting Job Over Brutal Rape Rant

Nene Leakes’ controversial rape joke is shattering every bridge in the reality star’s life ­– the latest being her Xscape reunion tour!

The Glee actress was fired from her hosting duties on the reunion tour of ’90s R&B group Xscape, even after she apologized for her brutal comment.

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend NeNe Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which NeNe has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period,” The group wrote in a statement to ET.

“As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best,” continued the statement. “Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at ‘The Great Xscape Tour.’”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leakes made a violent and insensitive joke about rape during her standup performance at Girls Nite Out for Laughs.

After a heckler booed her performance, the star lashed out, saying: “I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.” An audience member filmed the shocking scene and published it on social media, after which Leakes received a great deal of backlash from the public as well as from her executives.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta execs want to air the video on their own show, and were reportedly even talking about kicking her out the Bravo series entirely.

Leakes is also currently battling a legal war with costar Kim Zolciak, 39, over a series of “racist” claims she made against the blonde bombshell and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 20.

Said Leakes in her apology over her rape rant: “I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

Unfortunately for Leakes, Xscape execs – like many others ­– did not take the incident lightly and decided to let the star go.

