NeNe Leakes Takes Jab At Brielle & Kim With Cockroach Halloween Costume After Drama

NeNe Leakes, 49, has officially taken her cockroach scandal with Brielle Biermann, 20, to a whole new level! This morning the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted an Instagram photo of her shocking Halloween costume, writing in the caption: “Roach Pest Control in full effect #RHOA.” Her husband, Gregg Leakes – supportive as he is – dressed in a hilarious cockroach costume to pose with his wife for the photo!

Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜#RHOA 😂 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

The RHOA women apparently filmed their Halloween party for the show’s season 10 finale, and NeNe could not have chosen a more controversial costume!

Her costar nemesis Kim Zolciak, 39, dressed as a Playboy bunny while husband Kroy Biermann, 32, dressed in head-to-toe Hugh Hefner.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nene got in a heated feud with Kim after she called her “racist trash” during a social media rant towards Brielle. It all began when the reality star’s young daughter posted a snap of herself in NeNe’s home restroom, showing a cockroach crawling on the floor.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Jail & Sex! 20 Juicy NeNe Leakes Secrets & Scandals Exposed

After seeing the snap, NeNe exploded, calling Brielle and Kim out on social media and bashing the 20-year-old for her deceiving post.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y!” wrote the star.

Kim hired a lawyer to fight NeNe, who also got bashed by Bravo execs for her bizarre rape comment during a stand up comedy show. She sure isn’t making things any easier with this catty post!

What do you think of NeNe Leakes’ shocking Halloween costume? Do you think Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann are ready to let the feud go? Sound off in the comments below.