I’m Innocent! Nelly Claims Rape Claims Are False

Nelly has spoken out about the rape claims against him.

Upon his release, Nelly released a statement on Twitter branding the allegations ‘false’, and apologizing for ‘putting himself in the situation.’

He added: “Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.

“I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.

“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you.’

However, it is understood he will not be performing tonight in Washington along with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly, 42, was arrested earlier this morning after a woman claimed that he raped her on his tour bus in Washington.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, called the rape claim a “completely fabricated allegation.”

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” Rosenblum said in an email.

Nelly is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song “Hot in Herre” which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002.

