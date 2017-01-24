‘Fire Me!’ Abby Lee BEGS ‘Dance Moms’ To Let Her Go Amid Fraud Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller’s final season of Dance Moms will be filled with countless meltdowns! In an extended trailer for the remaining season, Miller breaks down over her fraud sentencing that could land her in prison for up to 30 months.

“This is the last time I’m going to see my Pittsburgh studio,” Miller cries in the sneak peek. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

In the teaser, Miller can be seen crying, screaming and grabbing her hair as she has multiple breakdowns.

“I think the sentencing coming up is bothering her,” cast member Ashley Rumfallo said. “She’s on the verge of a breakdown.”

Kylie Jenner Finally Comes Clean About Her Latest Lip Kit Scandal

Co-star Jill Vertes added, “You can’t hide from your mistakes!”

But Miller’s most explosive blowout was when former dance student Chloe and her mother Christie Lukasiak return to the show.

“Fire me,” Miller screams of the former stars, who left on bad terms. “Fire me!”

As Radar readers know, Miller appeared in court for her first sentencing on January 20, 2017. Her second day of sentencing will be on February 24.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

Brighter Days! Selma Blair Bags New Man After Airplane Meltdown

Over the last few months, Miller has exploded on her cast and crew. She called the show “dumb” for not airing one of her student’s numbers on TV.

She also accused the cast and crew of “destroying” the show when she was forced to kick off a cast member.

Do you think Miller will get prison time? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.