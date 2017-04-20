Naya Rivera Wants To Marry David Spade? (We're Serious)

Naya Rivera has hit pay dirt — make that Joe Dirt!

After meeting him on the set of Mad Families, the actress has secretly been dating David Spade for the last few months,

and she’s already pushing the 52-year-old comedian to commit.

“Naya really seems to believe that she’ll be the one to get David to settle down,” reveals a source close to the Glee alum,

who joined Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families in Waikiki, Hawaii, last month.

“But David is long past the point in his life where he wants to get married,” counters another insider.

The unlikely Casanova has wooed Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear and a string of Playmates

without ever walking down the aisle.

“It’s no secret David loses interest pretty quickly,” says the pal. “Naya should just enjoy it while it lasts.”