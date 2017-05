America’s Olympic sweetheart Nancy Kerrigan tearfully admits

she has suffered half a dozen miscarriages!

While Nancy is now the doting mother of three children —

Matthew, 19; Brian, 12; and eight-year-old Nicole

– she endured six unsuccessful pregnancies in an eight-year span.

“It was really hard,” says the beloved figure skater, who’s back in the spotlight on Dancing with the Stars.

“It almost felt shameful, I think, because I couldn’t do it on my own.”