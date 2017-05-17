Muhammad Ali’s Love Child KO’s Inheritance Plan

A woman claiming to be Muhammad Ali‘s secret love child has come forward — throwing the already raging war over his estate into chaos!

RadarOnline.com has learned that nearly a year after the heavyweight champion passed away, his nine children by four wives continue to battle over his reported $80 million fortune.

They’ve alleged Ali’s fourth and final wife, Lonnie — who’s in charge of his estate — has bullied them into accepting a paltry settlement of less than $2 million to split between them.

“The emergence of an alleged child could jeopardize the entire situation,” declared attorney Evan Rogdakis, director of financial planning at the Center for Wealth Preservation.

Ali’s newly found “daughter” — a 54-year-old who asked not to be identified — intends to file suit for her share of her famous father’s fortune, according to her husband.

“My wife’s mother met Ali at a nightclub and was 19 when she gave birth,” her husband told Radar.

“My wife is six years older than [Ali’s oldest daughter] Maryum. We believe that makes her Ali’s principal heir.”

In another stunner, Ali’s second wife, Khalilah Camacho Ali, said the fighter died without a will.

“This is going to get very ugly, very soon,” warned a family insider.

