Lawrence O’Donnell Apology On Rant: ‘A Better Anchor Would’ve Had A Better Reaction’

Lawrence O’Donnell is apologizing for his explosive on-camera meltdown after he was caught snapping at staffers in behind-the-scenes leaked footage. “A better anchorman and a better person would’ve had a better reaction to technical difficulties,” the Last Word host tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m sorry.”

A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 20, 2017

As readers know, Looney Lawrence lost his cool between breaks while taping his show Last Word on August 29, and the crazy footage was captured on video and exposed in an insane eight-minute long clip obtained by Mediate.com.

O’Donnell, 65, was caught ranting and raving about a malfunction happening with his earpiece, dropping f-bombs and yelling at his crew while anchoring his show.

“Who’s asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear? Someone in that control room is losing control,” the MSNBC anchor said before unleashing into a full blown tantrum slamming his fists on the desk in the behind-the-scenes footage. “There’s insanity in the control room tonight.”

“Godd****t,” he mutters, shaking his head, before bursting into a brief spasm of fury and slamming his fists on the desk.

After another segment, O’Donnell begins shouting about “hammering” in response to a sound in the background.

“Stop hammering. Where’s the hammer? Who’s hammering?” he shouted.

“I’ll go down to the godd**n floor myself and stop it, keep the godd**n commercial break going. Call f*****g Phil Griffin [MSNBC president]. I don’t care who the f**k you have to call. Stop the hammering. Empty out the godd**n control room and find out where this is going on.”

O’Donnell joined MSNBC as a regular contributor on Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough in 2009 before landing his own show a year later.

