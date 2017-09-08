Mother’s Heartbreak: Jamie Otis Reveals How She Honors Late Son After Daughter’s Birth

Jamie Otis found joy after heartbreak when she welcomed her daughter Henley Grace over a year after her son’s miscarriage. The Married at First Sight star exclusively reveals to RadarOnline.com how she will continue to keep his memory alive.

“We always want to honor our firstborn son Johnathan,” Otis, who is married to husband Doug Hehner, told Radar. “Every Christmas we will go shopping and get gifts for a little boy the age of what Johnathan would be – this year it will be for a 1-year-old.”

In addition to the sweet tradition, Otis and Hehner will continue to watch a tree they planted in honor of their son grow year after year.

“We have a pair of angel wings hanging in Henley’s nursery above her windows,” she said. “Her big brother Johnathan is her angel. She always has him looking out for her.”

Their daughter’s middle name, Grace, also reminds them of the little boy they lost.

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this little girl is my saving grace,” she explained. “After losing Johnathan, I had a bitter, dark hole in my heart. I would see the image of his sweet little body lying helpless in my hands over and over again. I was absolutely heartbroken and felt like I’d never know happiness again. She has literally been my saving grace. I thought I’d never be able to truly smile again until my little Gracie Girl came.”

In December 2016, Otis opened up about losing her firstborn.

“I’m obviously still struggling a bit,” she said. “I try so hard to be ‘positive’ and think about the future.”

Otis learned she was expecting her daughter on her son’s due date.

She added, “We will always love and cherish our baby boy.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.