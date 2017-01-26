Missing Realtor Discovered On California Freeway Three Days After Disappearance

A beautiful young realty student was found yesterday walking along a California freeway three days after she went missing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, had last been seen by her roommate after she left their Los Angeles apartment on Sunday. The blonde was discovered walking along a freeway about 60 miles from her home. Authorities say she appeared “confused” and “disoriented,” so she was rushed to a hospital for a medical check.

Her parents Steve and Marcy Stacy had flown in from Colorado on Tuesday to help in the search.

“I’m sure the parents are pleased,” Detective Tim O’Quinn told KABC-TV. “This type of successful end is what we hope for in law enforcement. You don’t get it often on cold nights. It’s a great outcome to this story.”

However, he added, “there’s a lot of unknowns to what transpired.”

Her parents had become increasingly frantic after she stopped responding to texts, and reported her missing. They received a text from her phone early on Monday morning, but it had been sent by a stranger who had found the abandoned cell.

Stacy’s car was found 30 miles from the phone, and police said there were no “obvious signs of foul play.” Her mother told FOX that it seemed her daughter had stayed in her car, because there was food and a blanket inside.

Her mother believes that she had gone to Golden Valley Park to take some photos, had lost her cell phone, got lost without GPS and then ran out of gas.

