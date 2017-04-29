Missing Madeleine McCann’s Parents Say They ‘Still Hope’ She Will Be Found

With the ten year anniversary of Madeleine McCann‘s shocking disappearance just days away, her parents have given a new interview.

Kate and Gerry McCann have told a British interviewer that they “still hope” Madeleine, who was just three years old when she vanished, will be found.

As Radar previously reported, Madeleine disappeared nearly ten years ago–on May 3, 2007–from her bed in a holiday apartment in a resort in Portugal while on vacation from the U.K. with her parents and her twin siblings.

It has become one of the world’s most puzzling missing persons’ cases, and many theories have been suggested about the little girl vanishing. A cop has even claimed Madeleine could be living in plain sight, as Radar has reported.

Now, Kate and Gerry have told British journalist Fiona Bruce in a new interview their thoughts on the heartbreaking case—after news broke that authorities have a “significant line of inquiry” going, as PEOPLE reported.

Kate noted, “There is progress and there are some very credible lines of inquiry that the police are working on and whilst there’s no evidence to give us any negative news, you know, that hope is still there.”

London’s Metropolitan Police, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a team of four detectives continues to work on “outstanding inquiries” in the adorable girl’s disappearance. And Portuguese investigators are helping, said the statement.

Gerry said, “No parent is going to give up on their child, unless they know for certain their child is dead, and we just don’t have any evidence.”

His wife Kate added, “My hope for Madeleine being out there is no less than it was almost 10 years ago. I mean, apart from those first 48 hours, nothing has actually changed since then.”

The McCanns continue to raise their twins, Sean and Amelie.

“I think before Madeleine was taken, we felt we had managed to achieve our little perfect nuclear family of five,” said Gerry.

“At some point you’ve got to realize that time is not frozen and I think both of us realize that we owed it to the twins to make sure that their life is as fulfilling as they deserve, and we have certainly tried our best to achieve that,” the father said.

But Madeleine is “always still part of our life,” Gerry said.

Meanwhile, theories abound about what happened to the child.

According to The Sun, a recent tip provided an important lead in the case and “has strengthened the theory that [she] was kidnapped and trafficked.”

Madeleine would be 14 years old today.

