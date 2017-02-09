‘I Just Want To Die!’ Suicidal Mischa Barton’s Meltdown CAUGHT On Chilling 911 Calls

Mischa Barton’s harrowing dance with death had concerned neighbors racing to call 911, RadarOnline.com has learned. And it according to the disturbing 911 calls they made, it wasn’t the first time they’ve feared for her life!

As Radar reported, Barton was rushed to the hospital last month for a mental evaluation, after cops were called to her West Hollywood home.

The 31-year-old actress was reportedly spotted in her backyard hanging over the fence, babbling about her mother and spitting out “incoherent statements.”

In frantic calls made to 911 that Radar has acquired, neighbors were clearly worried.

“My back-downstairs neighbor is, like, hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s gonna kill herself,” one woman said.

Moments later, Barton can be heard screaming and crying in the background, as she dangled over her patio.

“She’s screaming and she keeps on saying I just want to die,” the called continued. “She’s like, I’m gonna kill myself, and then she just keeps on… yeah, it’s all nonsensical. But I’m very concerned.”

Another troubled caller, this time a man, told the 911 operator that Barton was hysterical and hanging half way over her back fence.

“She’s saying that it’s all over, that everything is done, and then just wailing,” he said.

Neither of the callers seemed to be surprised by her actions, and said it’s nothing new to see emergency responders called to her home.

“They’ve been called there a bunch,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher. “They go see her at least every couple of months because she loses it.”

Barton claims her meltdown started after she was given the date rape drug GHB. But as Radar has reported, those close to Barton suggest her personal demons run deep.

“Mischa has been on this downward spiral for years now,” an insider told Radar exclusively. “Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed.”

Story developing.

