Flasks Are For Losers! Miranda Lambert Carries A Booze Bag For Emergencies

Country star Miranda Lambert – who confesses she “started drinking a little extra”

after her divorce from crooner Blake Shelton – always keeps booze on hand for when life gets rough!

“My assistant packs — I call it my nanny bag — she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies,

for meltdowns and things like that,“ admits the Smokin’ and Drinkin’ songbird,

who recently won Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year

at 2017’s Academy of Country Music Awards.