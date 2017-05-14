Sober Miley Cyrus Admits She Still Rolls Joints For Pals

Miley Cyrus is changing her tune and turning her life around for fiancé Liam Hemsworth. But will her latest bombshell on-air make him question whether she can truly stay sober this time?

During an interview on SiriusXM, the 24-year-old singer admitted that she’s still at the center of the party scene, despite her vow to Hemsworth to leave her weed habits behind.

“I roll them joints,” she said on-air. “I still roll the joints for them! I just sit there. I roll fat joints, too.”

“Anything I want to do, if I want to start or stop something, I can do anything,” she went on. “So I just decided not to anymore and now that’s easy for me. It’s very weird.

“I’ve got a lot of energy. I’ve always had a lot of energy,” added the Wrecking Ball singer. “I’m a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it’s perfect the way I want things to look or the video.”

As many fans know, even Cyrus’ music has changed since reuniting with the hunky actor last year. However, despite her claims during the radio show, a Reelz television series recently exposed just how bad her “obsessions” had become, which made pals worry that she was self-destructing .

According to what insiders said, her father Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton had been planning an intervention when a shocking photo emerged of Miley on the cover of National Enquirer in 2015. “Billy Ray and Dolly were desperate to get her to seek help, to go rehab and clean up her act,” a source told the series.

As Radar readers know, Miley’s druggy behavior has caused major drama between her and Hemsworth. But now, she has turned over a new leaf with him after swearing off drugs.

Do you think Miley’s sobriety will last? Tell us your thoughts below!

