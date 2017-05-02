Exclusive

Mama June Caught In Shocking New Kiddie Sex Scandal

Sugar Bear's new wife was married to a convicted pedophile.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that yet another kiddie sex scandal has rocked June “Mama June” Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame!

Prison documents reveal her replacement — Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, was married to a pedophile who’s serving 35 years behind bars.

Lamb now stars in Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The news could come as a shock to the family since TLC axed Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2014 amid claims Mama June, 37, was dating a sex offender.

As Radar reported, Mark McDaniel, 56, plead guilty to aggravated child molestation in a plea deal, and was sentenced to ten years in prison for molesting Anna Cardwell, now 22, in 2003.

He was released in March 2014 and created a scandal when he embarked on a fling with Mama June.

