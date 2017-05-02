Mama June Caught In Shocking New Kiddie Sex Scandal

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that yet another kiddie sex scandal has rocked June “Mama June” Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame!

Prison documents reveal her replacement — Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, was married to a pedophile who’s serving 35 years behind bars.

Lamb now stars in Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The news could come as a shock to the family since TLC axed Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2014 amid claims Mama June, 37, was dating a sex offender.

As Radar reported, Mark McDaniel, 56, plead guilty to aggravated child molestation in a plea deal, and was sentenced to ten years in prison for molesting Anna Cardwell, now 22, in 2003.

He was released in March 2014 and created a scandal when he embarked on a fling with Mama June.

