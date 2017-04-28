Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Already ‘Locked Up!’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is facing serious prison time for his tax evasion charges, and RadarOnline.com has learned he’s already been locked up! Sort of.

On Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, the Jersey Shore stud was subjected to an on-camera scheme to drive home the reality of his legal issues.

Mike, Marc and Frank Sorrentino Jr. are disgusted when they arrive at the house to find that their room is set up like a prison cell, complete with metal bars.

“You’re going to get me very angry very soon,” Mike’s brother Marc says, while trying to pull out the bars.

“I’ll rip it down in the blink of an eye,” he threatens, as the looming threat of being locked up casts a shadow over the show.

When The Situation sees the bars he is shocked as well, and Marc continues his angry rant: “I think it’s a sign of disrespect … This is a mockery.”

The therapist tells the brothers that the room also represents “the prison the drugs put Mike in.”

The Situation went to rehab twice to beat his addictions but says he is now more than 18 months sober.

But the brothers want nothing to do with the stunt, threatening, “Either you’re going to take it down or I’m going to rip it down.”

