‘I Knew It Was Gonna End!’ Jax Spills Scheana’s Divorce Secrets

Jax Taylor revealed that he isn’t ready for marriage yet — and he didn’t think his Vanderpump Rules costar was either!

“I think she just loved the idea of marriage so much that she just wanted to get married when there were so many red flags,” he told The Daily Dish of Scheana and Mike Shay‘s relationship. “She was in love, she wanted to get married, she thought [marrying] her high school sweetheart would be the thing to do, and it wasn’t.”

“I thought it would happen sooner,” he added of their divorce. “I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite.”

RadarOnline.com reported that Scheana filed for divorce in November following allegations that Mike relapsed on drugs. His family insisted to Radar that he was sober at the time of their split.

Sources close to the stars revealed that Scheana is currently looking for a new apartment while she waits for a judge to sign off on her divorce settlement.

