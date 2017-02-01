James Slams ‘VPR’ Costar Amid Devastating Divorce: ‘Scheana’s Just A Bossy B***h!’

James Kennedy and Scheana Shay‘s friendship took a turn for the worst on this season of Vanderpump Rules, and it’s not about to get any better!

The DJ revealed to The Daily Dish that he saw her split from Mike Shay coming — and she’s at fault!

“I was the first to say it — I mean honestly it really sounds horrible — but I was the first to say that that marriage is not going to last more than a year,” Kennedy said. “It’s sad really. I was at the wedding and I love Shay.”

“Scheana and I have gone through our ups and downs and still do, but do I feel sorry?” he continued. “Yeah, of course. Marriage is a sacred bond and they ended it so quickly.”

“But I did say it was gonna happen ’cause Scheana’s just a bossy bitch, and Shay is just Shay!” he slammed.

Kennedy, 24, added that he hasn’t spoken to Mike — despite working on music with him in the past. He was recently spotted posing for pictures with the reality star.

As Radar previously reported, Scheana’s other costars have spoken out about her divorce and have echoed Kennedy’s sentiments.

Jax Taylor revealed he “knew it was gonna end” and Stassi Schroeder said she was proud of Scheana for leaving Mike.

