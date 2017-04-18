‘F**k You!’ Mike Shay Destroys Scheana Marie In Divorce Video

Mike Shay and Scheana Marie‘s marriage is over — but their drama is just beginning!

Shortly after the duo said their goodbyes on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Shay has released a shocking music video for his new song, “Grind for the Check,” and it’s a major diss to his ex.

Today I officially close a huge chapter in my life. #pumprules #DDG Song – Grind for the Check By- @datdopegroup ft. @thisthatsaucee @badd_wolf @jay808s A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

“I wake up every morning and I wanna make you smile,” he rapped over home videos of Marie. “Told you to be patient, good things take a while.”

“Left me stranded, pissed off and abandoned for the fame and fashion,” he continued. “Your car parked, his mansion. F**k you!”

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Sizzles In Her Bikini

“I have been grinding, making some moves,” he said of his life without Marie. “…You think it’s funny? Joke’s on you. I am now winning, better than you.”

Shay went on, “Please go to church…you are a jerk. I finally know what I am worth.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Marie, 31, filed for divorce from Shay, 29, in November after two years of marriage. He allegedly relapsed on drugs at the time, but his family insisted to Radar that he was sober.

PHOTOS: Lisa Vanderpump Uncovers Shocking Reason She’s ‘Upset’ With Costar Scheana Shay

Marie began dating their mutual friend Robert Parks Valletta shortly after — and revealed the news to her ex when they were forced to reunite at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The reality star claimed she wrote a heartfelt email to him afterwards, but he never responded.

Are you on Team Scheana or Team Shay? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.