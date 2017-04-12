Scheana Marie Claims She Had A Panic Attack Over ‘Difficult’ Run-In With Ex Mike Shay

Scheana Marie claims she’s put her marriage to Mike Shay behind her, but when it came time to face off with her ex at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she had a total meltdown!

The reality star confessed that she wasn’t prepared to see Shay at the show’s taping, and told The Daily Dish that they “hadn’t spoken for about a month-and-a-half before [the reunion], and it wasn’t an amicable last conversation we had.”

Their last fight was over a nasty social media post that Marie retweeted from Stassi Schroeder, she admitted.

“I just wasn’t in a good place at the time, and I just didn’t care,” Marie explained. “And I felt like, ‘Well, you hurt me, and now I’m gonna hurt you.’ Sometimes I operate that way, and it’s not a good quality of mine, but I was very hurt.”

“So [Shay] saw that and had screenshot it and sent it to me and basically said, ‘Eff you. Don’t ever contact me again,’” she added. “And I was like, ‘OK.’ I responded and just said, ‘Thank you for hurting me as much as you possibly could. And best of luck to you. I hope you get help. I know everything.’ And I kind of just left it at that.”

But, Marie clammed up when she was forced to confront him in front of her fellow SUR-vers.

“Right when they talked about like, ‘After this break, Mike Shay will be here,’ I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she said. “I had a full-blown panic attack. I was like, I need a shot or I need something. I was just freaking out, and I didn’t think I was going to be so emotional. But it was just everything coming back at once, and it was really difficult.”

“And then I see him and he’s sitting right in front of me, and he looked so different,” she concluded. “Like, his shoulders were really buff and he had his ears pierced and his hair was different. I was just like, ‘Who are you?'”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Marie, 31, filed for divorce in November after Shay, 29, allegedly relapsed on drugs. His family denied that he was abusing drugs to Radar at the time.

The couple tied the knot on Vanderpump Rules in 2014, despite her costars thinking that they wouldn’t last.

Marie has since moved on with actor Robert Parks Valletta, and Shay is looking for love on Tinder.

