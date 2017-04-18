Scheana Marie Pens Emotional Letter To Ex After ‘Vanderpump’ Reunion Blowout

Scheana Marie tried to mend the fences with Mike Shay after their explosive confrontation at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I had sent him an email after the reunion because…I felt I was very harsh in certain parts of it. I felt a little cold in other parts of it, ” Marie revealed to E! News.

“And then, the way he found out about Rob, I felt I needed to just give a little more of an explanation. I felt like I just owed that to him because we’ve been friends for half our lives.”

Radar exclusively broke the news that Marie, 31, is dating actor Robert Parks Valletta, 35. They rekindled their relationship shortly after she filed for divorce from Shay, 29, in November.

Shay slammed Marie on the reunion for dating so quickly, saying that he was still single because he is “technically married.”

She revealed that Shay never responded to her letter, but a mutual friend told her that he had read it.

“That was enough for me,” she said. “I’ve said my piece.”

“I have my closure,” she added. “I’ve clearly moved on. I’m in a very good place, and I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

But, Radar reported that her friendships have been suffering since she made amends with SUR-ver Lala Kent. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney even went so far as to leave her behind from their trip to Copenhagen.

