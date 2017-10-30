Katherine Jackson Surrenders Guardianship of Michael’s Youngest Son Blanket

Matriarch of the Jackson family Katherine Jackson has filed legal papers to be removed as her grandson Blanket’s guardian.

According to papers filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 87-year-old says there’s “no longer needed to fulfill the duties” in the joint-guardianship of Blanket “given her own age” and the fact that he is now 15-years-old.

READ THE DOCS HERE!

Katherine and Tito Joe “TJ” Jackson were appointed guardians of Blanket and his older siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson (who are both no longer minors) on Sept. 14, 2012.

In the papers, Katherine said she felt TJ is able to assume guardianship for Blanket. For his part, TJ wishes to remain as the sole guardian, according to the affidavit.

Katherine signed the documents on Oct. 10, but TJ and Margaret G. Louise, who has been appointed by the court to investigate solutions in Blanket’s best interest should other legal issues arise, have yet to sign the request.

PHOTOS: Blue-Haired Beauty Paris Jackson’s Bizarre Behavior ‘Terrifies’ Family

The case has been assigned to Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff, who will still have to approve the request.

Stay with Radar for updates on the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.