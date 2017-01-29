Michael Jackson’s Doctor Wants To Help Daughter Paris Solve His ‘Murder’

He’s back!

According to an explosive new report in the New York Daily News, Michael Jackson‘s disgraced doctor, Conrad Murray, wants to help the late singer’s daughter Paris Jackson solve his “murder.”

Incredibly, although Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after he gave Michael a lethal dose of anesthesia in 2009, he would like to help Paris “pursue her theory” that her father was murdered, the source told the Daily News.

But the source added that Jacko’s kids want nothing to do with him.

As Radar readers know, during a bombshell tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, Paris, 18, spoke out on her struggles with depression, her dad’s infamous child molestation case, and even his possible murder.

Paris said that although she thought that Murray caused Michael’s dependence on Propofol, she implied the singer might have been murdered.

“It was a setup,” Paris told Rolling Stone, adding that Michael had said people were “out to get him” and “They’re gonna kill me one day.”

Since then, the source said, Murray, who spent two years in jail, has been reaching out: “He wants to meet Paris to tell her that he will back her in any plans she has to get justice for Michael.”

The scandal-plagued doctor whose trial caused a sensation wants to be a father figure to the young woman, whose mother, Debbie Rowe, is battling cancer, the family source said.

However, according to the Daily News source, Paris sees right through the doctor and maintains all of Michael’s family members hold Murray responsible for his shocking death.

Paris has been troubled since Michael passed away at age 50 while trying to launch a concert comeback. As RadarOnline.com recently reported, sources have said the Jackson family desperately is trying to get Paris back into a rehab facility, fearing she’s totally fallen off the wagon mentally and physically.

According to sources, members of the Jackson clan are convinced Paris needs “a lot more therapy” and are worried about a “total breakdown that could destroy her.”

