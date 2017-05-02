Michael Bublé’s Son Is Winning His Fight Against Cancer

Crooner Michael Bublé’s three-year-old son, Noah, is winning his fight against liver cancer!

“Thank God, my son is well,” reveals Michael’s wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know, and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy.”

Luisana and Michael had previously canceled all their professional commitments

after they revealed the tot’s condition last November, wanting to focus on caring for him during the life-threatening illness.

But now that Noah’s health is on the upswing, the pair is ready to return to the limelight.

“We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow,” says Luisana,

who gave birth to the couple’s second son, Elias, in January 2016.