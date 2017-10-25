Joan Rivers’ Secret Birthday Bash Thwarted By Sudden Death

Joan Rivers’ last big birthday bash was called off because of a tragic death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“I planned a surprise eightieth birthday party for my mother at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, with three hundred invited guests,” her daughter Melissa revealed in her new book, Joan Rivers Confidential.

“Two days before the event, my mother’s sister Barbara died unexpectedly and the party was canceled,” she said. “After my mom learned about the celebration and the number of friends who had been planning to attend, we sent out this save-the-date card as a joke, postponing the celebration until 2018, for what would have been her eighty fifth birthday.”

“Save the date,” the note read. “The 80th birthday celebration in honor of Miss Joan Rivers has been postponed due to family bereavement until the occasion of her 85th birthday, June 8, 2018.”

They planned to have the party at the same location, with a “RSVP no later than 2017.”

“P.S. Please keep your original invitation as it entitles you to one free drink,” they joked. “P.P.S. This will again be a surprise as due to her age Miss Rivers wont remember that the original party did not happen.”

Unfortunately, Joan never made it to her party as she died in 2014 at 81-years-old.

Melissa, 49, sued the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic where Joan fell ill during a routine throat procedure the following year, and she settled with them in 2016.

