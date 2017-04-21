Mel B’s Nanny Nightmare: Spice Girls Singer Sued Over Kinky Sex Secrets

Mel B is a kinky sex freak who “seduced” and then “discarded” her innocent nanny! That’s the claim of German woman Lorraine Gilles, who worked as a nanny for the Spice Girls singer and her now-ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, and is now suing her for defamation in an explosive lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Mel B dragged Gilles into her nasty split from Belafonte earlier this month, claiming that the young woman and her estranged husband had carried on an affair that left Gilles pregnant – with a baby she eventually aborted.

But Gilles’ new suit tears apart the claims that she’s “a homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist.” In fact, she says, it was the singer who “seduced” her into a kinky “sexual relationship” that took over her life.

“Brown seduced a naïve and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student with alcohol, fame and casual sex shortly after she arrived in the US in 2009,” the documents state.

They met when Brown was out to dinner with Belafonte in Hollywood, according to the documents, and lonely Gilles says she was thrilled to be invited to join them at their home for dinner. The evening quickly devolved into a night of “consensual” group sex, she claims.

After that, the documents allege, “Brown would contact Gilles from time to time invite Gilles to come over for drinks, sex, and/or to help watch her children. From the onset, Brown and Gilles developed a friendship and sexual relationship with one another that was separate and apart from Brown’s relationship with her husband. Brown explained to Gilles that she and her husband had an open relationship.”

Gilles returned to Germany for a short period, only to be contacted again by Brown asking her to be a nanny for the couple’s children, she claims in the lawsuit. And she remained their sex partner, too.

“The couple had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week and at other times going months without sex,” she claims in the documents.

As for Belafonte, he “was not present during most of the sexual encounters,” she alleges.

“The only times Gilles and Belafonte had sex was when Brown herself invited her husband to join the couple in the bedroom, at which point Brown would often serve as the ‘camera man’ and record the sexual encounter and/or take part in the menage a trois herself.” (Brown took out a restraining order against Gilles earlier this month, claiming she had copies of those tapes, but Gilles says she does not own them.)

What’s more, Gilles says she was not their only partner: “Gilles personally witnessed both Brown and Belafonte bring different women into their home and engage in group sex on multiple occasions, while Gilles tended to the children,” the lawsuit claims.

Through many ups and downs, Gilles says she was “ultimately terminated in September 2016, after finding herself caught in the middle of intensifying marital arguments between Brown and Belafonte.”

“Gilles was heartbroken and felt taken advantage of, having devoted years of her youth to serve Brown’s family, only to be discarded and tossed out on a whim…”

She is asking a judge to award her damages of an unspecified amount.

